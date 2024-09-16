Maternity Roadshow at NGH planned for October 12

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lots of vital important information for parents-to-be under one roof

A second Northampton General Hospital Maternity Roadshow is being held on Saturday, October 12, following a successful one in April.

The free event helps parents-to-be to prepare for their big day and subsequently care for their baby.

It provides a huge range of advice on all aspects of pregnancy and baby care, with the chance to meet some of the hospital’s midwifery team.

Crowds at a previous Maternity Roadshow at NGH.

It is being held from11am-2pm at Northampton General Hospital’s Cripps Large Hall, Area J, Northampton General Hospital, NN1 5BD.

It is being led by NGH’s Patient Engagement Midwife Aimee Morris with the support of the Midwifery Team.

NGH’s Head of Midwifery Clare Flower said: “The aim of our road show is for service users to meet some of our team who will be supporting them through their pregnancy journey and beyond, and to offer information and resources all in one place.

“Service users will be able to find out more about the role of hospital and community midwives, infant feeding, fitness during pregnancy, emergency first aid and mental health support available.

“We are certain that both expectant new and experienced parents will find this event really beneficial in terms of their birthing and parenting preparations”.

Stands at the event will include: Meet the team; Home Birth Midwives; The Birth Centre; Infant Feeding; Community Midwives; Specialist Mental Health; Immunisation; Smoking support; Pregnancy Fitness; Sling Library: Emergency first aid; Newborn Photography; Reusable Nappies scheme; Milk & You; MNVP and Reducing household bills.