A man in his 40s who was slashed with a knife in broad daylight in Northampton was reportedly asked to leave a GP surgery when he went seeking help, a source close to the family has claimed.

The attack happened just before 3pm on Monday, September 15, in the underpass near Holmecross Road, Thorplands, according to police. The Chronicle & Echo understands the victim suffered a slash across his face and three stab wounds to his arm.

A source close to the family claimed : “He was stabbed at the underpass and made his way to the doctor's surgery [Woodview Medical Centre]. He’d been slashed across the face and stabbed in his arm. They told him, ‘We can’t help you here, go outside and call an ambulance.’

“How was he meant to call an ambulance, he's in a state, so he's gone outside. A member of the public, one of the other patients in the waiting room, followed him outside and called the ambulance.

“A pharmacist from the surgery also came out to help. It was after the pharmacist had already come out and the ambulance had already been rung. Then a nurse came out.

“I think it’s disgusting to send a person away who’s been injured and is bleeding. The hospital told us that if he'd have been left any more than 20 minutes, he’d have bled to death.

“We’ve submitted a formal complaint to the surgery. It’s about training staff so the next person doesn’t get sent away. It could have ended so much differently."

On the victim’s health, they added: “He’s in his 40s. He’s on the mend. He’s lucky, very lucky.”

A Woodview Medical Centre responded, saying: “The team treated a patient who came to the surgery following a reported knife incident. One of our nurses provided medical care at the scene until the ambulance crew arrived. We wish the patient a full and speedy recovery.”

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Thankfully he didn’t suffer any life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

“We would appeal for anyone with information about this incident to come forward either by calling 101, reporting online at www.northants.police.uk/ro, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Please quote incident number 25000544237.”