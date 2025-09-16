Man 'slashed with knife' in Northampton underpass in broad daylight
Police officers were called to the underpass near to Holmecross Road in Thorplands just before 3pm yesterday (September 15) to reports of a man having been slashed with a knife.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Thankfully he didn’t suffer any life-threatening or life-changing injuries.
“We would appeal for anyone with information about this incident to come forward either by calling 101, reporting online at www.northants.police.uk/ro, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 25000544237 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”