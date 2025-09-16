Man 'slashed with knife' in Northampton underpass in broad daylight

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2025, 13:18 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Holmecross Road underpass in Thorplands, Northampton at 3pm on Monday (September 15)placeholder image
Officers are investigating after a man was 'slashed with a knife' in a Northampton underpass in broad daylight.

Police officers were called to the underpass near to Holmecross Road in Thorplands just before 3pm yesterday (September 15) to reports of a man having been slashed with a knife.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Thankfully he didn’t suffer any life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

“We would appeal for anyone with information about this incident to come forward either by calling 101, reporting online at www.northants.police.uk/ro, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 25000544237 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

