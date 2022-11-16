Live-in care service across West Northamptonshire rated ‘outstanding’ in first watchdog inspection

West Northamptonshire's live-in care service has been rated 'outstanding'. (File picture).

A service where carers across Northamptonshire share their lives and homes to support others has been rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The Shared Lives Service, which is managed by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), has achieved the highest rating following its first inspection this autumn.

The report, published by CQC last week, rated the service as outstanding overall and for care and safety, with good ratings for its effectiveness, responsiveness and for being well-led. It summarised that people were "supported to achieve their aspirations and goals," "were ‘enabled to access specialist health and social care support when needed" and were "supported to play an active role in maintaining and improving their health and wellbeing."

Inspectors said: “People received exceptional care and support from dedicated carers who considered them to be part of their family and vice versa.”

They continued: “With the right support, people flourished in all aspects of their lives, growing in self-confidence, developing skills and being able to grasp opportunities which would not otherwise have been available to them.”

The service currently provides personalised support to around 78 people countywide, with most living in carers’ own homes 24/7 in long-term placements, and others receiving respite care for shorter periods to help give families a break.

Carers provide comfortable family homes for younger adults, adults with a learning disability and older people. The idea is to give them as much independence as possible, while having a safe and secure home environment within the community.

Councillor Matt Golby, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, said: “I am incredibly proud that the Shared Lives Service has received an outstanding rating from the CQC, which is testament to the amazing dedication and commitment of everyone involved.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all the shared lives carers who are making a real difference to people’s lives through this scheme. This first thorough inspection of the service by CQC left no stone unturned and its findings reflect the hard work of all members of staff involved in making the service an ongoing success.”