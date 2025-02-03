Internal critical incident at Northamptonshire's hospitals stood down

An internal critical incident at both of Northamptonshire’s acute hospitals has been stood down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The internal critical incident at Northampton and Kettering General Hospitals – which is different to a critical incident, such as the system wide one that was declared at the start of this year and included all of the county’s health services, as well as EMAS – was stood down on Friday afternoon (January 31).

The internal incident was declared last week in response to high demand and was a way for hospital staff to manage pressures. The incident allowed internal actions to be escalated to address key concerns caused by demand pressures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad