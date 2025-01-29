Northampton General Hospital experiencing 'very high' demand for emergency and urgent care
On Tuesday evening (January 28), Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust posted on social media about a high demand for emergency and urgent care services.
Bosses say teams are working “tirelessly to provide care to those who need it most”, and are urging anyone whose condition is not an emergency to use alternative healthcare services, such as a GP or NHS 111.
The social media post from NGH said: “Our hospital is currently experiencing a very high demand for our emergency and urgent care services, and our teams are working tirelessly to provide care to those who need it most.
"If your condition is not an emergency, please consider using alternative healthcare services such as your GP, pharmacy, or NHS 111 for advice and support. This will help us focus on patients with the most urgent needs. You can see available alternative healthcare options here: https://orlo.uk/healthcare-options_ZddXX.
"Thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this challenging time. Together, we can ensure everyone gets the care they need.”
A critical incident was declared across NGH and Kettering General Hospital earlier this month – on January 7 – due to a combination of patient demand, increased attendances and admissions to hospitals due to viral infections including flu. The incident was stood down six days later on January 13, but bosses warned that services were still “extremely busy”.
