Hundreds of pounds raised for local cancer charity at Northampton wellbeing fair

Over 200 people enjoyed the sunshine at a family health and wellness event in Northampton, raising over £850 for a local cancer charity.

The Family Wellbeing Fair took place on the tennis courts in Becket's Park on Sunday, July 18. The fair - hosted by Soo Yoga's Kristina Rihanoff and founder of 'Professor Pilates', Suneil Khakhar - allowed parents, families and individuals to experience different styles of yoga, meditation and outdoor fitness classes.

Kristina, who is a former Strictly Come Dancing professional and a choreography who runs Northampton family fitness centre, Soo Yoga, said: "A massive thanks to everyone who supported us, including all of our stallholders and visitors. It was a truly glorious day, and everyone embraced the heat and had fun.

Kristina Rihanoff leading a Soo Yoga session at the Family Wellbeing Fair.

“We had some of the best health and wellbeing experts delivering presentations throughout the day too, so everyone left feeling better educated and inspired.

"The event really did prove how powerful and important our mental health and wellbeing is in these challenging times – everything we aim to promote at SooYoga.”

There were presentations from specialist speakers about all aspects of physical and mental wellbeing as well as a marketplace of Northamptonshire producers selling natural food, drinks, jewellery, clothing and health related products.

The money raised from selling their products is now being donated to The Lewis Foundation - a local charity that provides free gifts and support packs to adult cancer patients.

Lorraine Lewis, Kristina Rihanoff and Suneil Khakhar.

Suneil, who has over 15 years in personal training, sports therapy and pilates for rehabilitation, said: "With the past 18 months having been a rollercoaster for everyone, it was great to provide our local community with an opportunity to celebrate wellness and health and talk about physical and mental wellbeing.

"It also felt amazing to raise money for such a worthwhile local cause. The Lewis Foundation does some incredible work, and we are delighted to support them.”

The money raised from The Family Wellbeing Fair will fund a total of 208 gift packs for The Lewis Foundation to provide to adult cancer patients.

Co-founder of The Lewis Foundation, Lorraine Lewis, added: “We are so grateful to Suneil and Kristina for choosing to support The Lewis Foundation at their fantastic wellbeing event. It was great to see so many members of the community, and also the patients we support, taking part in all the activities.

“It was a really wonderful way to bring the community back together too, while helping us raise funds and awareness of our work as we continue to make a difference to adults going through cancer treatment in hospital."