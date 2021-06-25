Health and wellness fair to be held at Northampton park in aid of cancer charity

An outdoor family health and wellness event is being held in Northampton next month to raise money for a cancer charity

Soo Yoga’s Kristina Rihanoff, and local pilates expert, Suneil Khakhar, will host the Family Wellbeing Fair where people will get to experience different styles of yoga, meditation, sound baths and outdoor fitness classes.

The event is set to take place on Sunday, July 18, at the tennis courts in Beckets Park and will also include presentations from specialist speakers about all aspects of physical and mental wellbeing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kristina and Suneil

Two pound from each ticket sale will be donated to The Lewis Foundation – a local charity which provides free gifts and support packs to adult cancer patients.

“We’re very excited to be collaborating with Suneil, as we share the same passion to help people take better care of their minds and bodies during these challenging times. Especially as the pandemic has had such a huge impact,” said Kristina, former Strictly Come Dancing professional, who runs Northamptonshire’s only family fitness centre – Soo Yoga – with her partner and former rugby player, Ben Cohen.

“Suneil is known as Professor Pilates because of his fantastic experience in the industry, so we’ve come together to create a Family Wellbeing Fair aimed at helping people of all ages to combat their anxieties through fitness and wellbeing activities, all while raising money for a worthwhile charity.

“We believe it is the first event of its kind to be hosted in the county since national restrictions started lifting, too, and we are making sure it is very safe and appealing with meditation and sound bath spaces, as well as the creche area, speaking sessions and classes.

"It is just what we all need to become better educated about looking after ourselves, and we intend to spread a little bit of happiness and fun.”

The Lewis Foundation’s co-founder, Lorraine Lewis, added: “We’re so thankful to Kristina, Suneil and the team for choosing our charity.

“Kristina has been running chair yoga sessions for adult cancer patients during our recent online pamper days too, which have gone down amazingly well with participants who are going through intensive treatment.

"Kristina has a wonderful way of connecting with people, and the ethos and vibe she has created at the Soo Yoga centre is so genuine and welcoming. We really are in for a fantastic day.”

Tickets for the Family Wellbeing Fair can be purchased here - they are £15 each for over 16s, and children go free. More details and the timetable of activities will be released soon.

Stall holding opportunities will also be available on the day for Northamptonshire businesses that produce or sell natural food, drinks, jewellery, clothing, or other health-related products.