Father to run half marathon following five-year-old son’s shock diagnosis with muscle-wasting condition

A father will soon take on a half marathon following his five-year-old son’s diagnosis with a muscle-wasting condition, which he has described as a “devastating shock”.

Luke Sherwood’s son Lucas was diagnosed with Becker Muscular Dystrophy in April last year, which is a progressive muscle-wasting condition that will cause them to weaken and deteriorate over time.

There is currently no treatment or cure, and Luke has decided to run the Leeds Half Marathon in May for Muscular Dystrophy UK. The charity helps fund research to support those living with muscle-wasting conditions, in the hope that there will one day be a cure.

This all began when Lucas went for a genetic blood test in January last year, when they picked up on a form of muscular dystrophy. It was a few months later when they found out the exact type of muscle-wasting condition it was.

It was whittled down to two types of muscular dystrophy that Lucas could have – Duchenne or Becker.

Although it was devastating when they found out he had the Becker strain of the condition, there was a sense of relief that it was not the more severe Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

“As a dad, you can’t imagine your child having any condition,” Luke told the Chronicle & Echo. “It came as a really big shock.”

Though Lucas moves a bit slower, the condition does not majorly impact his life at the moment – but will do further down the line.

“We don’t know when or how long it is going to take to show bigger symptoms,” said Luke. “His twin sister is a carrier but it doesn’t affect her. She moves a lot quicker.”

Luke knew the best thing he could do following his son’s diagnosis was to raise funds and awareness of the charity doing the most to work towards finding treatments and a cure.

The family has been involved with Muscular Dystrophy UK over the past year, and Luke has spoken to a number of adults and families impacted by the condition.

Luke said: “Some of the men I have spoken to, in their late twenties and early thirties, are in wheelchairs. It varies from person to person and that’s the difficult part of it. We don’t know when it’s going to hit him.”

More than £2,000 has already been raised and Luke has been “blown away” by the kindness, generosity and support that has been shown to him and his family.

“It means a lot, it means the world,” said Luke, who reiterated the impact it would have if further donations are made ahead of his half marathon attempt next month.

To make a donation to Luke Sherwood’s half marathon run in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK, visit his online fundraising page here.