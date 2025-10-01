Eight Northampton cafes, takeaways and pubs rated three stars or below for food hygiene in September 2025

Published 1st Oct 2025, 16:20 BST
Eight eateries in Northampton have been rated three stars of below for food hygiene in September 2025 – including four that were given a one star rating.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated two stars show there is “improvement necessary” and those rated three stars are “generally satisfactory”. One star means “major improvement is necessary” and zero stars means “urgent improvement is necessary”.

Eateries rated four and five in September 2025 can be found here.

Below are the eight Northampton eateries that were rated three stars or below in reports published during the month of September, based on inspections completed in July and August.

1. Northampton eateries rated three or below in September 2025

A number of takeaways and cafes have been rated three stars of below for food hygiene... Photo: Various

The cafe at Onley Grounds Farm, Barby was rated three stars after an inspection on July 25.

2. The Hideaway Café

The cafe at Onley Grounds Farm, Barby was rated three stars after an inspection on July 25. Photo: FSA

The Chinese takeaway in Greenview Drive was inspected on July 7 and given three stars.

3. King Do

The Chinese takeaway in Greenview Drive was inspected on July 7 and given three stars. Photo: Google

The takeaway in St Andrew's Street was given one star after an inspection on July 31.

4. Golden Fry

The takeaway in St Andrew's Street was given one star after an inspection on July 31. Photo: Google

