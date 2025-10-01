Eight Northampton cafes, takeaways and pubs rated three stars or below for food hygiene in September 2025

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated two stars show there is “improvement necessary” and those rated three stars are “generally satisfactory”. One star means “major improvement is necessary” and zero stars means “urgent improvement is necessary”.

Below are the eight Northampton eateries that were rated three stars or below in reports published during the month of September, based on inspections completed in July and August.

1 . Northampton eateries rated three or below in September 2025 A number of takeaways and cafes have been rated three stars of below for food hygiene... Photo: Various Photo Sales

2 . The Hideaway Café The cafe at Onley Grounds Farm, Barby was rated three stars after an inspection on July 25. Photo: FSA Photo Sales

3 . King Do The Chinese takeaway in Greenview Drive was inspected on July 7 and given three stars. Photo: Google Photo Sales