11 eateries across Northampton and beyond rated four of five stars for food hygiene in September 2025

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated four stars have “good” hygiene standards and those rated five have “very good” hygiene standards.

Below are the 11 Northampton restaurants, takeaways and pubs that were rated four or five stars in reports published during the month of September, based on inspections completed in July, August and September.

1 . Eateries in Northampton and beyond rated four or five stars in September 2025 These places received the two best food hygiene ratings... Photo: Various Photo Sales

2 . Frankie & Benny's The chain restaurant was rated five stars after an inspection on July 10. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Tokky The pizza eatery in Grosvenor Centre was rated four stars after an inspection on July 10. Photo: FSA Photo Sales