11 eateries across Northampton and beyond rated four of five stars for food hygiene in September 2025

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 30th Sep 2025, 12:01 BST
More than ten restaurants, takeaways and pubs in Northampton and beyond were awarded the top two food hygiene ratings during the month of September.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated four stars have “good” hygiene standards and those rated five have “very good” hygiene standards.

Below are the 11 Northampton restaurants, takeaways and pubs that were rated four or five stars in reports published during the month of September, based on inspections completed in July, August and September.

These places received the two best food hygiene ratings...

1. Eateries in Northampton and beyond rated four or five stars in September 2025

These places received the two best food hygiene ratings... Photo: Various

Photo Sales
The chain restaurant was rated five stars after an inspection on July 10.

2. Frankie & Benny's

The chain restaurant was rated five stars after an inspection on July 10. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The pizza eatery in Grosvenor Centre was rated four stars after an inspection on July 10.

3. Tokky

The pizza eatery in Grosvenor Centre was rated four stars after an inspection on July 10. Photo: FSA

Photo Sales
The takeaway in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe was inspected on July 22 and rated five stars.

4. Domino's Kingsthorpe

The takeaway in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe was inspected on July 22 and rated five stars. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice