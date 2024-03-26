Delapré Abbey hosts prestigious Wellbeing and Heritage Conference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heritage leaders and experts from across the UK visited Delapré Abbey this month for a two-day conference focused on the vital role heritage plays in promoting wellbeing.

The conference was hosted at Delapré Abbey and organised in partnership with Historic England, the Council for British Archaeology and the Southampton Institute for Arts and Humanities.

Historians, sociologists, archaeologies, academics, volunteers and charity leaders from across the UK travelled to Northamptonshire for a packed programme of workshops, talks, presentations and panels.

Richard Clinton, CEO of Delapré Abbey, said: “We are honoured to be able to host two days of people sharing their experiences and thoughts on the role heritage plays in improving people’s wellbeing. Its critically important we collaborate, sharing our learning, in an effort to support each other and the individuals we seek to support. The conference will inspire us to grow our reach and the impact we have through our wellbeing programme with partners.”

Neil Redfern, Executive Director, Council for British Archaeology, said: “By gathering and sharing our ideas and experiences we have been able to support and strengthen each other. We are all convinced that heritage has a key role in how people feel about the world and about themselves. Everybody has a story and a relationship with places and people and we can call that heritage.”

This Wellbeing and Heritage Conference included workshops and presentations on topics such as places of worship and wellbeing, heritage and social prescribing, how heritage affects mental health and how heritage buildings can make us happier and healthier.

There were also presentations from the British Council, Ethos Heritage CIC, The National Trust, The Heritage Alliance, Historic Houses and The Restoration Trust.