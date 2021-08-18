Ten Northampton neighbourhoods with Covid case rates of over 400

Purple areas show where the Covid case rates are highest in and around Northampton

Nearly a third of Northampton neighbourhoods now have Covid-19 case rates in excess of 400.

Analysts use a formula to compare how the virus is spreading in different areas, by splitting towns into small areas, dividing the number of cases in each area by the population and multiplying by 100,000.

Of the 31 neighbourhoods in Northampton, three saw more than 500 new cases per 100,000 people in the week to August 10. Another seven had rates over 400.

Wootton and Collingtree had a case rate well over 500 on August 12

Northamptonshire as a whole has a case rate of 311 and the UK 294.

Hull is currently seeing the highest case rate in England with 625 cases per 100,000 while nearby Peterborough stands at 498.9.

More recent figures from the government showed nearly 2,500 new positive tests across Northamptonshire in the seven days, close on 800 of them in Northampton

Director of Public Health, Lucy Wightman, warned: "The coronavirus has not gone away, in fact cases across the county have risen slightly this week, so we need to continue to be careful.

Black & Lings saw 27 new cases

"Covid is still prevalent and extremely transmissible and the science tells us that that we can still pass it on even if we have been doubly vaccinated."

Abington saw 45 new cases in the week to August 12, according to government figures

Delapre saw 33 new cases

Westone saw a 50 per cent increase in positive tests

Cases in the Eastfield neighbourhood were up

Overstone Lodge & Rectory Farm in the east of the town has a case rate of 400-plus

Case numbers rose in the Sunnyside neighbourhood

Phippsville saw eight more people test positive than during the previous week