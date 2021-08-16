Covid cases multiply in Northampton neighbourhoods with lowest vaccine uptake

Covid cases in an area of Northampton with the lowest vaccine uptake have multiplied by more than TEN TIMES in less than six weeks.

The Town Centre and Semilong neighbourhood, which also includes part of St James, saw just three positive tests in the week to June 29 at a rate of 30.4 per 100,000 people.

Latest figures revealed there were 40 cases in the week to August 10 with a case rate of over 400 in a neighbourhood with an adult population of around 7,500.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town Centre & Semilong neighbourhood as one of the highest Covd case rates — and lowest vaccine uptake

NHS England data last week revealed only around half the adults in the area and also neighbouring St Michael's Road have not had even one dose of Covid vaccine.

And there are concerns over the removal of self-isolation rules for those who are double-jabbed plus a slowdown in people testing themselves leading to more hospital cases.

Infection control teams at local hospitals have found a significant number of Covid-19 patients requiring admission are unvaccinated.

The latest Covid patient to die in hospital was on Thursday (August 12) at Northampton General Hospital, according to NHS England data released on Monday (August 16) — the 14th among patients with the virus in the space of 20 days in NGH or Kettering General Hospital.

Medical Director, Dr Rabia Imtiaz, said: “We would urge everyone who can be vaccinated to get their vaccination as soon as possible.

"We are seeing people of all ages, especially the younger age groups, who are now needing to be admitted to hospital because they have contracted Covid but have not been vaccinated.

“You can still catch Covid after being vaccinated but the evidence suggests it reduces the risk of you becoming very seriously ill or dying.

“Covid-19 is still a serious illness and people should do everything they can to prevent themselves from contracting it. So of you haven’t yet been vaccinated please do so at the first opportunity.”

People are being strongly advised to get a PCR swab if they come into contact with anyone who tests positive, even if they have had two doses of vaccine.

And health chiefs are urging everyone to take regular lateral flow tests to detect the virus even if they don't have symptoms.

The county's public health director Lucy Wightman said: "There has been a notable decline in the uptake of rapid tests in recent days.

"I continue to implore you all to take responsibility for ensuring you are not infected with the virus unknowingly as you venture out. The virus is still prevalent and extremely transmissible, and the science tells us that that we can still pass it on even if we have been doubly vaccinated.

"Testing regularly helps to reduce the risk of onward infection.