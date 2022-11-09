Northamptonshire’s Covid vaccination centre at Moulton Park will close its doors for the last time on Saturday (November 12).

The centre opened in January 2021 and has has delivered more than 320,000 jabs — including more than 2,000 in a single day at the height of the rollout.

It has played a key role in the campaign to protect the county’s population from the worse effects of coronavirus. But with dozens of local community clinics and a mobile service now operating, there are many other options for patients to continue to access vaccines in more convenient locations around the county.

Staff at the centre will be offered opportunities to continue working for the NHS in other roles. Many others are already working at other local vaccination sites.

Chris Pallot director of the county vaccination programme said: “I would like to say a personal and very heartfelt thank-you to all the wonderful staff and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to deliver an outstanding service at our Vaccination Centre at Moulton Park over the past two years. Thanks to their incredible efforts, the facility has played an absolutely critical role in helping us protect the people of Northamptonshire from Covid-19 and we are incredibly proud to have delivered more than 320,000 jabs from this location alone.

“Now that we are past the peak of our autumn booster campaign and the vaccination programme is very much becoming a part of our local business as usual NHS offer, we feel that the time is right for our other GP and pharmacy-led community clinics throughout the county to continue to serve Northamptonshire’s vaccination needs.

“In the meantime, if you’re eligible for an autumn booster but haven’t yet had your jab there are still appointments at the Vaccination Centre for the rest of this week. Alternatively, you can book in at any of our other local vaccination sites, with selected clinics also offering first and second doses as well as drop-in sessions for those who prefer not to have to book in advance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire's vaccination centre at Moulton Park will close its doors for the final time on Saturday

Experts believe the latest wave of Covid cases has receded after a drop in the number of hospital patients. NHS England figures showed 65 Covid patients receiving treatment in Northampton General and Kettering General hospitals on November 2 compared to a peak of 157 in early-October.

NHS figures also confirmed 52 sadly died while being treated for the virus in the two hospitals during October. But medics expect more cases during the winter ‘flu’ season and are advising people to get their flu and Covid boosters vaccines to top up their immunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those eligible for Covid autumn boosters include everyone aged 50 or over, carers, pregnant women, those at higher risk of Covid-19 due to existing health conditions, people who are immunosuppressed and all frontline health and social care workers.