Son criticises Northampton General Hospital after cancer-stricken mother is left to wait in corridor for 48 hours

The son of an 83-year-old woman with cancer has criticised Northampton General Hospital (NGH) for making his mother sit in a corridor for 48 hours.

Anthony Hall says his mother, Joyce Ruddock, from Briar Hill, was taken to NGH in an ambulance on Wednesday, November 2 at 4pm after her health deteriorated.

The son, who has travelled down from Yorkshire to look after his mother, says Joyce was left waiting in a wheelchair in a corridor for 48 hours before she was put on a ward with a bed on Friday (November 4) afternoon.

Joyce (right), who has cancer, was left to wait in a corridor at NGH for 48 hours until she was given a bed

Anthony said: "A little old lady sitting in a corridor for 48 hours. It's disgusting. She's got cancer, dementia, a chest infection, a urine infection, and an ulcer on her leg. And she's sitting in a corridor for 48 hours.

"They call it 'pre-admissions unit' but it's actually a corridor. Disgusting. I don't know what to say. I just think it's something that should be brought to attention. There were about six people sat in chairs. What needs to change is people need to be looked after. At 83 she shouldn't be sitting in a corridor for 48 hours."

Anthony added: "In Yorkshire it is a lot better than it is down here. Northampton is a very busy town. In Yorkshire I think you get looked after better."

A spokesman for NGH apologised to anyone who has had an extended wait for a hospital bed.

The spokesman said: "We would apologise to all patients, and their families or carers, where waits to be admitted to a hospital bed are extended. This is due to continued high demand for hospital emergency care beds combined with difficulties in us being able to discharge patients who are medically fit to leave hospital.

“These difficulties are well-recognised by the health and care system in Northamptonshire and significant work is underway both inside and outside hospital to address them.

“However, like many emergency departments across the country, we remain under significant pressure often seeing more than 400 patients per day.

