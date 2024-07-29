Care home worker takes on Everest raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In September, a brave and intrepid team member from Juniper House care home in Brackley will be tackling a 15 day trek to Nepal to take on Everest’s Base Camp in order to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

In September, a brave and intrepid team member from Juniper House care home in Brackley will be tackling a 15 day trek to Nepal to take on Everest’s Base Camp in order to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Alan Kavumkal is just 21 years old, he joined Barchester four years ago first working at Chacombe Park in Banbury before moving to Juniper House where he works as a Kitchen Assistant last year. He is studying Aerospace Engineering at Swansea University and coming September he will be donning his hiking boots and using sheer grit and determination to climb to Everest’s Base Camp, in order to raise funds for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A seasoned athlete, Alan has played badminton for many years, representing first Oxfordshire County and then Swansea University, competing in both tournaments and national leagues. He has always been an adventure seeker and has climbed Yr Wyddfa and Pen y Fan before setting his sights on this significantly bigger international challenge. Alan hopes to raise £2,800 for Teenage Cancer Trust, an important cause which is close to his heart. If you would like to support him, his JustGiving page is: Alan Kavumkal is fundraising for Teenage Cancer Trust (justgiving.com) and any donations will be gratefully received.

Alan Kavumkal

Alan comments: “This is my first time taking on a challenge on this scale and I’m really excited to tackle it but also very nervous, especially about what the weather and altitude sickness might throw at me! I’m hoping to raise lots of money for Teenage Cancer Trust to support cancer research and treatment initiatives, making a significant impact on the lives of teenagers battling cancer. I know all the staff, residents and relatives at Juniper House are behind me plus I have a great group of people climbing with me and all their support along with the money I’m raising will help me go the distance!”