Care home worker takes on Everest raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust
and live on Freeview channel 276
In September, a brave and intrepid team member from Juniper House care home in Brackley will be tackling a 15 day trek to Nepal to take on Everest’s Base Camp in order to raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust.
Alan Kavumkal is just 21 years old, he joined Barchester four years ago first working at Chacombe Park in Banbury before moving to Juniper House where he works as a Kitchen Assistant last year. He is studying Aerospace Engineering at Swansea University and coming September he will be donning his hiking boots and using sheer grit and determination to climb to Everest’s Base Camp, in order to raise funds for Teenage Cancer Trust.
A seasoned athlete, Alan has played badminton for many years, representing first Oxfordshire County and then Swansea University, competing in both tournaments and national leagues. He has always been an adventure seeker and has climbed Yr Wyddfa and Pen y Fan before setting his sights on this significantly bigger international challenge. Alan hopes to raise £2,800 for Teenage Cancer Trust, an important cause which is close to his heart. If you would like to support him, his JustGiving page is: Alan Kavumkal is fundraising for Teenage Cancer Trust (justgiving.com) and any donations will be gratefully received.
Alan comments: “This is my first time taking on a challenge on this scale and I’m really excited to tackle it but also very nervous, especially about what the weather and altitude sickness might throw at me! I’m hoping to raise lots of money for Teenage Cancer Trust to support cancer research and treatment initiatives, making a significant impact on the lives of teenagers battling cancer. I know all the staff, residents and relatives at Juniper House are behind me plus I have a great group of people climbing with me and all their support along with the money I’m raising will help me go the distance!”
Seema Thomas, General Manager of Juniper House, adds: “Everyone at Juniper House is so proud of Alan and what he is trying to achieve, we all wish him well and can’t wait to hear about his adventures when he gets back. We are so excited for him, what an amazing challenge to take on!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.