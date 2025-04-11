Cancer charity proud to celebrate nine years of making a vital difference across Northampton and beyond

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The co-founders of a well-established cancer charity are proud to celebrate nine years of making a vital difference across Northampton and beyond.

Founded by Lorraine and Lee Lewis back in April 2016, The Lewis Foundation provides free gift packs and support to adults going through cancer treatment in hospitals across the Midlands.

The need for the charity emerged when Lee’s mother was diagnosed with the cruel disease, and it opened the pair’s eyes to what people went through during treatment. The main aim was to ensure patients do not feel alone.

The Lewis Foundation has continued to expand – with a coffee shop at The Elgar Centre in Upton and two stores, including one at the heart of the town in the Grosvenor Centre.

The latest addition is the takeover of The Link Cafe at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery in Guildhall Road since November last year, immersing them further into the community than ever before.

When asked how it feels that The Lewis Foundation has celebrated its nine year anniversary, Lorraine told the Chronicle & Echo: “Sometimes it’s hard to believe how it’s grown.

“It’s shown there is a need for support in a hospital setting to tackle isolation and loneliness, and to cheer people up. It has shown us it is important and makes a difference.”

The team celebrated the anniversary on Monday (April 7) and are proud of the way people’s views have changed during that time – as many underestimated the impact of a gift or simply giving up your time at the beginning.

The charity celebrated the impressive nine year milestone on Monday (April 7).

“Patients and their families say it does matter and makes a difference,” said Lorraine. “There’s a wider understanding of the impact of a simple act of kindness. We can all do something simple even though we’re strangers.”

Many patients who have benefited from the work of The Lewis Foundation have praised how the charity makes them feel more human and less of a number in the system.

Talking about her proudest achievement over the past nine years, Lorraine said: “This charity has changed my view of society. I didn’t think people would give as much as they have.

“It’s shown that society is good despite all the negativity we hear – people do genuinely care for their community.”

A celebration event for the nine year anniversary also marked the official launch of The Link Cafe, which Lorraine says holds a special place in her heart as somewhere she has visited all her life.

“I have a special connection with the iconic building,” said Lorraine. “It’s a beautiful space and another way that members of the community can support us. We’re really proud.”

The cafe has already received a “really positive” response over the first four months, and Lorraine puts this down to the welcoming team on hand to help visitors.

Lorraine is pleased that they can encourage the community to support the charity by paying the cafe a visit, but also make the most of the exciting things happening elsewhere in the building – which are often free.

For more information on the vital work of The Lewis Foundation, visit the charity’s website here.