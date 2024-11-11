Admirable cancer charity to take over museum cafe at the heart of Northampton town centre

An admirable cancer charity is taking over the cafe inside Northampton Museum and Art Gallery at the heart of the town centre from Tuesday (November 12).

The Lewis Foundation, which delivers 2,000 gift packs to adult cancer patients across the Midlands each month, already runs a successful coffee shop at the Elgar Centre in Upton and two retail stores in Northampton and Luton.

The team is proud to announce the addition of the museum cafe, which will offer a wide range of high quality food and drink options for visitors to enjoy in a relaxed and welcoming space.

The team is committed to delivering great customer service and the menu will also feature locally-sourced ingredients from businesses including Friars Farm and GF Shoetown Baker.

The charity will build on the success of its existing Upton coffee shop, which has become a popular hub for the community. The hope is to replicate this level of success at the heart of the Cultural Quarter.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO and co-founder of The Lewis Foundation, said: “We are thrilled to be taking over the cafe and have assembled an experienced team to ensure we make this a must-visit venue.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to expand the work we already do across the community, and we recognise how important it is to develop welcoming spaces that not only bring people together but offer delicious food and drink options at reasonable prices.

“Our coffee shop at the Elgar Centre continues to go from strength to strength and we can’t wait to bring that same Lewis Foundation energy and passion to this new venture.”

Councillor Daniel Lister, cabinet member for local economy, culture and leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, expressed his delight for the cafe’s “fresh start” as a result of their partnership with The Lewis Foundation.

“The cafe is such an important part of the museum’s visitor experience, offering a welcoming space for people to relax and enjoy high quality refreshments after exploring the exhibitions,” he said.

“The Lewis Foundation is the perfect organisation to take the lead on this, as their commitment to the local community and the excellent work they do aligns perfectly with our values.

“We look forward to seeing them bring the same warmth and success to the museum cafe, making it a must-visit spot for all.”

The cafe will be open from 10am until 4pm from Tuesday to Saturday and Bank Holidays, and 12pm until 4pm on Sundays.

For more information, visit The Lewis Foundation’s website here.