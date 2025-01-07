Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The ambulance service that serves Northamptonshire has declared its first critical incident, amid growing pressure in hospitals and flooding across the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS), which serves Northamptonshire, as well as Leicestershire, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire, declared a critical incident at 6pm on Monday (January 6).

The declaration is in response to flooding across the region, which is particularly bad in Leicestershire, and pressure within hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “EMAS has put out more ambulance resource than ever before. However, the combination of significant patient demand, pressure within local hospitals, and flooding across the East Midlands, have led to this level of escalation.

East Midlands Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident.

“This is the first time that East Midlands Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident."

Declaring a critical incident includes a formal ask of partner services to take immediate action to help mitigate the risk for people in the communities.

EMAS is asking for rapid release of ambulances from hospital departments, as well as local NHS Clinical Hubs to take Category 3 calls from EMAS and provide support and/or a local alternative NHS pathway for these patients. This allows EMAS to focus on responding to Category 1 (life-threatening) and Category 2 (serious) calls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EMAS spokesperson added: “Like many across the NHS, EMAS colleagues have been working tirelessly to respond to patient need. All internal actions and options to mitigate risk have been exhausted; therefore, a critical incident has been called to ensure mutual aid to support delivery of emergency and urgent patient care.”

The public is asked to help by using NHS services wisely and by taking regular medication to manage long-term conditions. If illness or injury is not immediately life-threatening, residents are asked to seek alternative care via a pharmacy, urgent treatment centre, or general practitioner (including out of hours services). Services near you can be found on the NHS website.

The EMAS spokesperson continued: “Given the additional weather-related pressures being responded to by emergency services across the East Midlands, please act responsibly and do not take unnecessary risks.”