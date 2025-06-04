Worry Monsters help pupils open up about mental health and wellbeing

Pupils at Castle Academy have launched a heart warming new initiative designed to support mental health and wellbeing across the school, and it involves some very special new friends.

Each EYFS and Key Stage 1 classroom now has its very own Worry Monster, a cuddly companion ready to "gobble up" pupils’ written worries and help them feel supported and understood. The initiative was introduced during a special assembly led by members of the school’s Pupil Parliament, who have made mental health a key focus of their work this year.

The idea is simple but powerful: if a child is feeling anxious, upset or overwhelmed, they can write down their worry and post it into the Worry Monster. From there, the monster takes over, quietly holding the worry so that it’s no longer weighing the child down. In some cases, teachers may follow up on the worries to offer additional support.

The Caterpillar Pod, which supports pupils with additional needs, also has its own Worry Monster, helping ensure it is inclusive and accessible. Children have been reminded to treat their Worry Monsters with care, keeping them in the classroom and respecting the privacy of others by not reading the worries that have been posted.

Key Stage 2 pupils will also be getting involved next half term, with the introduction of Worry Boxes for older children to use in a similar way.

Ruth Brennan, Head of School at Castle Academy, said: “This initiative is a brilliant example of how pupil voice can lead to real, meaningful change in our school. The Worry Monsters are a fun and friendly way to encourage our children to express their emotions and take the first step in seeking help when they need it. We’re proud of our Pupil Parliament for coming up with such a thoughtful idea.”

This project is part of a wider commitment across East Midlands Academy Trust schools to promote emotional wellbeing and create safe, supportive environments where every pupil feels heard.