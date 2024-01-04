West Northamptonshire school holidays 2024: Full list of term dates, half terms and summer break
As the kids go back to school after a long Christmas break, you might be starting to think of the next time they’re off – whether that is to arrange childcare or to take them away on holiday.
With half terms, Easter holidays and the long six-week summer break, it can be a lot to keep track of, so we have rounded up the full term dates for 2024 in West Northamptonshire.
Below are the term dates for the area, according to West Northamptonshire Council. Dates will vary at independent schools, and there could be additional days off at all schools for teacher training days, which will vary from school to school.
Spring term 2024
Thursday January 4 to Thursday March 28.
February half term: Monday February 19 to Friday February 23.
Easter bank holidays: Friday March 29 and Monday April 1.
Easter holiday: Tuesday April 2 to Friday April 12.
Summer term 2024
Monday April 15 to Tuesday July 23.
Bank holiday: Monday May 6.
May half term: Monday May 27 (bank holiday) to Friday May 31.
Summer holiday: Wednesday July 24 to Friday August 30.
Autumn term 2024
Monday September 2 to Friday December 20.
October half term: Monday October 28 to Friday November 1.
Christmas holiday: Monday December 23 to Friday January 3, 2025.