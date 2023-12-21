All the Northampton primary and secondary schools rated outstanding or good by Ofsted in 2023

More than 40 schools have been handed the top two gradings after inspections the last 12 months

Dozens of schools in Northampton have been inspected by education watchdog, Ofsted, in 2023.

More than 40 primary and secondary education settings have been awarded the top two gradings of ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ in the last 12 months, with six schools receiving the highest ranking and the rest being labelled as ‘good’.

During an Ofsted inspection, five categories are scrutinised. These are: overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

When a school is rated ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’, they are usually re-inspected around once every four years, unless concerns are raised.

Below are all the Northampton schools that have been rated ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ in 2023 and the date the inspection report was published on the Ofsted website.

Schools in Northampton rated 'outstanding' or 'good' by Ofsted in 2023 There are dozens of schools that have been graded as 'outstanding' or 'good' by Ofsted in 2023.

Briar Hill Primary School Outstanding, January 16, 2023.