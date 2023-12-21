News you can trust since 1931
All the Northampton primary and secondary schools rated outstanding or good by Ofsted in 2023

More than 40 schools have been handed the top two gradings after inspections the last 12 months
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 21st Dec 2023, 13:44 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 13:45 GMT

Dozens of schools in Northampton have been inspected by education watchdog, Ofsted, in 2023.

More than 40 primary and secondary education settings have been awarded the top two gradings of ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ in the last 12 months, with six schools receiving the highest ranking and the rest being labelled as ‘good’.

During an Ofsted inspection, five categories are scrutinised. These are: overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

When a school is rated ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’, they are usually re-inspected around once every four years, unless concerns are raised.

Below are all the Northampton schools that have been rated ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ in 2023 and the date the inspection report was published on the Ofsted website.

1. Schools in Northampton rated 'outstanding' or 'good' by Ofsted in 2023

There are dozens of schools that have been graded as 'outstanding' or 'good' by Ofsted in 2023. Photo: Submitted

Outstanding, January 16, 2023.

2. Briar Hill Primary School

Outstanding, January 16, 2023. Photo: Briar Hill Primary School

Outstanding, June 15, 2023.

3. Northgate School Academy Trust

Outstanding, June 15, 2023. Photo: Google

Outstanding, September 13, 2023.

4. The Arbours Primary Academy

Outstanding, September 13, 2023. Photo: Submitted

