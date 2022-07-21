‘We’re exceptionally proud’: Northampton primary school celebrates ‘incredible’ SATs results

A Northampton primary school is celebrating after children achieve “incredible” SATs results.

The Arbours Primary Academy in St Gregory’s Road has recorded “the best results the school has ever had” this year.

The results saw 89 percent of children achieve the expected standard or better in both reading and maths. 93 percent achieved the expected standard or better in writing and 38 percent achieved greater depth standard (GDS).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Arbours Primary Academy.

Overall, 84 percent of the children met the expected standard or better in combined reading writing and maths with 27 percent achieving GDS.

Headteacher Angela Watts said: “At The Arbours Primary Academy, we are exceptionally proud and pleased with our phenomenal KS2 SATs results.

“These results are significantly above the national average and the best results the school has ever had.

“I am so proud of the incredible outcomes our children achieved this year.

“Our KS2 results are phenomenal as are our results at EYFS, KS1, our phonics assessments, and the Year 4 Multiplication Tables Check.

“I would like to thank the whole team at The Arbours, the amazing children we have, their fantastic families and all at David Ross Education Trust for the support they have given us.

“We look forward to another successful year next year and to welcoming our new reception children joining us in September.”