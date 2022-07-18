Northampton pupils and staff celebrate ‘some of the best SATs results the school has ever seen’

A Northampton school is celebrating after SATs results proved to be “some of the best the school has ever seen”.

Queen Eleanor Primary Academy in Far Cotton saw pupils smash through the national average with their SATs results this year.

The results included 69 percent of Year 6 pupils meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths combined, which is 10 percent above the national average for England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen Eleanor Primary Academy is celebrating after good SATs results.

For reading, 85 percent of Year 6 pupils reached the expected standard - 11 percent above the national average.

And for maths the school came out 17 percent above the national average with 88 percent of Year 6 pupils meeting the expected standard.

The school says it aims to support all students, regardless of background or circumstance. This year, 100 percent of disadvantaged pupils reached the expected standard in reading, 89 percent met the expected standard in maths and 78 percent met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths combined. All three above the national average for England.

Isaac Howarth headteacher at Queen Eleanor Primary Academy said: “I am enormously proud of our pupils’ achievement, and for the staff who have supported them. I wish all of our pupils the best of luck for the future, as they move from our Queen Eleanor to secondary school – I cannot wait to see what they go on to do next.”