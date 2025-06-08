Weavers Academy touch rugby champions
The team remained undefeated throughout the competition, showcasing skill, teamwork, and determination. Impressively, they didn’t concede a single try all day – a rare feat in touch rugby – and were crowned overall tournament champions.
The event saw strong competition from schools across the district, with KSA finishing in second place, Huxlow in third, and Corby Technical School rounding out the top five.
This outstanding result is a testament to the commitment and sporting spirit of our students, who represented Weavers with pride and passion from the first whistle to the last.
A huge congratulations to all involved – what a team!