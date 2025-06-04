Weavers Academy student selected to test revolutionary new basketball shoe

Weavers Academy is celebrating a slam dunk success as one of its students, Zac Clement, has been chosen to test a brand-new basketball shoe set to shake up the game.

The school shared the exciting news on its social media, proudly announcing: “We are buzzing to announce that one of our own, a talented young basketball star, has been handpicked to review the next big sneaker in basketball. This is more than a review, but a chance for a Weavers student to influence the future of the game.”

Zac, year 9, was selected by Pro:Direct Hoops to be among the first to try out and review the new footwear, offering insight into its design, performance, and feel on the court. His review has already gone live and is attracting attention across social media.

You can watch the full video review here: https://www.tiktok.com/@prodirecthoops/video/7506079422676503830

Speaking about the experience, Zac said: “Getting picked to test these shoes was unreal. Basketball is a big part of my life, and to be trusted with giving feedback on something that could be worn by players everywhere — that’s a huge honour. I’m proud to represent Weavers and hope this inspires others to keep pushing for their goals.”

Mr. Emary, Head of PE at Weavers Academy, added about Zac: “His commitment to basketball is outstanding, and this opportunity is well deserved. We’re all incredibly proud of him — not just for being selected, but for how he’s handled it with maturity and passion. He’s a fantastic role model for younger students.”

This marks another proud moment for the Academy’s thriving sports programme, which continues to support and develop young athletes with big ambitions.

As excitement builds, it’s clear that the future of the game might just have a little Weavers flair.