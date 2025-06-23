Weavers Academy slashes persistent absence by two thirds in attendance turnaround

Weavers Academy is celebrating a remarkable achievement in student attendance, having cut persistent absence by more than two thirds in just three years. In 2021/22, 51% of students at the school were classed as persistently absent – attending less than 90% of the school year. Today, that figure has dropped to just 20%, meaning over 400 students are no longer missing significant amounts of school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This turnaround marks a major milestone for the academy, which has placed attendance at the heart of its culture. The school now boasts attendance figures that sit above the national average for the first time in many years – a shift that’s already making a tangible difference in students’ learning, outcomes and wellbeing.

“We know that every day matters,” said a spokesperson for the school. “Of course, there are times when pupils are genuinely unwell – but a lot of absence was avoidable. By working closely with families, pupils and the wider community, we’ve helped to change habits and raise aspirations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Behind the numbers is a dedicated attendance team that works tirelessly to support students and their families. The focus isn’t just on data – it’s on understanding why students are absent and helping them overcome any barriers to attending regularly.

Students working

The results are evident not only in statistics, but in what pupils are saying. Many now report that they want to be in school more because they feel safe, they value the opportunities available, and they understand the link between regular attendance and long-term success.

Research consistently shows that pupils who miss school more than necessary are at greater risk of underachievement – and poor attendance can also take a toll on mental health and wellbeing. At Weavers Academy, tackling unnecessary absence has become about much more than figures – it’s about ensuring every student gets the best possible chance to thrive.

With attendance now at its strongest in years, the academy is confident this momentum will continue – and that every child will have the chance to benefit from everything a full education has to offer.