‘We could not be prouder’: Northampton nursery jumps from ‘inadequate to ‘good’ Ofsted rating

Owls Nest Nursery in Broadway East, Abington, Northampton.

Nursery owners have shared their pride in their staff after the setting jumped from an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating to being graded ‘good’ in all areas.

Owls Nest Nursery, in Abington, was graded ‘inadequate’ after a full inspection in September last year but a subsequent inspection in February found them to be good in all areas.

Director at Owls Nest Nursery, Rebecca Miola, told the Chronicle & Echo: “We could not be happier or prouder of our staff. They truly deserve this.”

Children at the nursery are described by Ofsted as “happy and settled” as staff spend time interacting and playing with them, which helps them to feel safe and develop a sense of well-being.

All children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are curious and motivated to take part in activities both inside and outside.

Ofsted inspector, Melanie Eastwell, said: “Staff are enthusiastic in their engagement with children. They plan activities that take account of children's interests and offer suitable challenges to extend children's learning.”

Staff were commended for encouraging children to have a go at all the activities available to them and praising their efforts. They are also supportive of children who are hesitant and lack confidence and help all children to develop their independence skills, says Ofsted.

Ofsted said that parents were positive about Owls Nest Nursery. They valued the detailed feedback they receive from staff about activities their children enjoyed and routines that worked for them, how swiftly staff identify where children need additional support and how closely staff work with parents.

To improve to outstanding, Ofsted said that nursery staff need to better support children’s conversational skills as they play, and ensure children remain fully engaged at lunchtime so they do not become distracted, leaving their table and becoming unwilling to return and sit down.

An inspector found that the management team have been working closely with the staff and continually supported them since their last inspection, which raised concerns about staff safeguarding knowledge and children receiving “mixed messages” about expected behaviour.

Two staff members did not cope well with on-the-spot questions asked by an Ofsted inspector, which led to one of them breaking down in tears and having a panic attack.

The nursery previously told this newspaper they were “very disappointed” in their previous report.

Ruth Perry, 53, who was the headteacher at Caversham Primary School in Reading, took her own life in January after being told the school was being downgraded from ‘Outstanding’ to ‘Inadequate’. This has since raised concerns about pressures Ofsted places on educational institutions.

When Ms Miola was asked about how she felt about the outcome of Owls Nest’s previous Ofsted inspection, she said: “We strive to do all we can to care for and safeguard the children and we always have.

