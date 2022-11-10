Northampton nursery owners ‘very disappointed’ after being rated 'inadequate' by Ofsted

The owners of a Northampton nursery have said they are “very disappointed” after Ofsted inspectors graded their setting ‘inadequate’ after its first full inspection.

Owls Nest Nursery, in Abington, was registered in 2019. After a full inspection in September, it was graded good in the quality of education and behaviour and attitudes categories. It was, however, graded inadequate in the personal development and leadership and management categories, resulting in an overall rating of ‘inadequate’.

Directors at Owls Nest Nursery, Rebecca Miola and Katie Green, said in a statement: “We are obviously very disappointed with the outcome. We are very proud of our team.

Owls Nest Nursery in Broadway East, Abington, Northampton.

“They had a fantastic day, as they do everyday. This is reflected in the good achieved for both quality of learning and behaviour and attitudes. Unfortunately the pressure of the day got to a couple of them.”

The Ofsted report claims that children’s safety is compromised because not all nursery staff have sufficient safeguarding knowledge - specifically, the prevention of radicalisation and extremism.

Owls Nest Nursery owners said all staff complete prevent duty training annually, they are quizzed monthly and they are given safeguarding scenarios in every meeting so their understanding can be evaluated.

Ms Miola and Ms Green said: “The evidence of this was there for the inspector but she declined to view it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “Unfortunately, two staff members did not cope well with the on the spot questions, one of which broke down in tears and had a panic attack.

“They are only human and they have our full support to help them overcome this anxiety in future.”

They said that, since the inspection, all nursery staff have refreshed their knowledge by completing further training sessions and an assessment to check their understanding.

Ofsted raised concerns about children not understanding the risks of using the internet and where to get help if needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owls Nest Nursery owners responded by stating that no children have access to technology in their setting.

However, they now include internet safety in their circle time activities, use age-appropriate books on the subject and have an e-safety corner in each room. They have also sent out information to parents about keeping their children safe online and planned an e-safety week.

Ofsted found that Owls Nest Nursery staff gave children “mixed messages” about the behaviour expected from them.

Ms Miola and Ms Green said: “A child got up from an activity and another was asked to stay as it was designed to achieve that child’s next steps. This was viewed as inconsistent by the inspector.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nursery owners told this newspaper they have worked closely with the early years team since opening and concerns have never been raised.

Ms Miola and Ms Green continued: “Our parents of the children we care for have been wonderful in their unwavering support for us all. We feel blessed to be a part of their lives and this community.