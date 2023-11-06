Thrapston Primary School pupils experience a cosmic adventure!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The experience was an opportunity for pupils to celebrate their recent progress in Science lessons and inspire their love of space and astronomy.

During the visit, children were able to explore the wonders of the Universe, inside a huge inflatable planetarium, known as the ‘WonderDome’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experience was led by specialist space presenters and included an impressive 360-degree film experience. Pupils were able to ‘fly’ through the galaxy and explore the planets, as well as take part in some stargazing and constellation spotting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils experience the Wonderdome

Caitriona Keeley, Year 5 teacher at Thrapston Primary School, said: “It was a wonderful experience for all the children. Everyone engaged with all the different activities that were on offer and they asked some great questions. The pupils came away buzzing with lots of fresh knowledge and a newfound interest in space.”

WonderDome offers immersive planetarium shows in schools across the UK. The show takes children on a thrilling adventure, exploring all the wonders of the universe. The experience is tailor-made for all ages and is designed to inspire future space explorers and kickstart a lifelong love of space and science.