Thrapston Primary School pupils experience a cosmic adventure!

Year 5 children from Thrapston Primary School, which has recently joined the Brooke Weston Trust family of schools, were treated to a cosmic visit by mobile planetarium company ‘WonderDome’ recently.
By Clare BurnellContributor
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:45 GMT- 1 min read
The experience was an opportunity for pupils to celebrate their recent progress in Science lessons and inspire their love of space and astronomy.

During the visit, children were able to explore the wonders of the Universe, inside a huge inflatable planetarium, known as the ‘WonderDome’.

The experience was led by specialist space presenters and included an impressive 360-degree film experience. Pupils were able to ‘fly’ through the galaxy and explore the planets, as well as take part in some stargazing and constellation spotting.

Pupils experience the WonderdomePupils experience the Wonderdome
Pupils experience the Wonderdome
Caitriona Keeley, Year 5 teacher at Thrapston Primary School, said: “It was a wonderful experience for all the children. Everyone engaged with all the different activities that were on offer and they asked some great questions. The pupils came away buzzing with lots of fresh knowledge and a newfound interest in space.”

WonderDome offers immersive planetarium shows in schools across the UK. The show takes children on a thrilling adventure, exploring all the wonders of the universe. The experience is tailor-made for all ages and is designed to inspire future space explorers and kickstart a lifelong love of space and science.

An unforgettable opportunity for Thrapston pupils!

