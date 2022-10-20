A Northampton school has named supporting its community as a priority, which has included a food bank donation and a ‘care and share uniform day’.

Eastfield Academy, in St Alban’s Close, recently collected donations for their local food bank, and had a day where families donated uniform that their children had outgrown to benefit others.

Keleigh Moore the academy’s interim assistant principal and reception teacher said: “The children understand that some of them have more than others, and that sharing and being kind is really important.

Here are just some of the Eastfield Academy students who benefitted from the 'care and share uniform day', which will now be held termly.

“The older children, particularly year sixes, take more responsibility for sharing and helping the causes – and especially reminding each other about bringing in donations.”

Keleigh says the families “never fail to amaze them with their generosity, especially during difficult times and circumstances”.

The school held its first ‘care and share uniform day’ recently, which has been met with endless positivity from parents.

The uniform donated varied from age two to three, all the way to age 15 – and the school gave away around 70 percent of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This food was donated to Northampton Food Bank, run by St Albans Church and Broadmead Baptist Church.

Not only does this day align with their community work, but as an eco-school, they were pleased to see this uniform saved from going into landfill.

This will now take place every term, and will be particularly important as we enter the colder months – and the school anticipates more coats will be donated next time.

Keleigh said: “We are situated in an area of high deprivation, and there are parents who need support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cost of living crisis is only going to exacerbate this struggle for them, and it is vital we support each other.

“We might be a town school, but we see ourselves as a community school. We’re a point of communication, support and assistance.”

Not only does the academy celebrate the students’ academic achievements, but is “proud to teach them the importance of social responsibility and being a well-rounded individual”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastfield Academy’s food bank donation was in aid of Northampton Food Bank, run by St Albans Church and Broadmead Baptist Church.

The school works closely with the nearby churches and after they put out an appeal for donations, they thought it was a good opportunity to do their Harvest assembly and give back to the local community.

The reception students put on the assembly, which members of the two churches were there to see, ahead of them being given the donations.

The food bank wanted to thank the children, their families and the school staff for the “amazing amount of food”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said “nothing will go to waste and everything is now on the shelves, waiting to be given out to those who need it”.

The school plans to hold another food bank donation around Christmas time, as they know the increased difficulties people face.