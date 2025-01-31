The Bedford College Group joins The 5% Club to empower students with ‘Earn and Learn’ opportunities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bedford College Group is proud to announce its membership in The 5% Club, a national movement dedicated to providing ‘earn and learn’ opportunities that equip individuals with the skills needed to enhance their employability and build meaningful careers.

This collaboration will increase access to apprenticeships, sponsored student placements, and graduate schemes, helping students secure successful career pathways after graduation across the group’s Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire Colleges.

By joining The 5% Club, The Bedford College Group will provide students with hands-on work experience while they study, greatly improving their employability and readiness for the workforce. This partnership will also allow students to gain real-world insights and skills, boosting their confidence and job market competitiveness.

The 5% Club includes over 1,000 UK organisations committed to increasing apprenticeships, sponsored students, and graduates participating in formalised training schemes. Members include top employers offering structured career development programmes, providing students with opportunities to launch their careers in well-established organisations.

Matt Harvey, Interim Group Director of Sales for The Bedford College Group said, “By joining The 5% Club, the Group strengthens its ability to connect students with meaningful opportunities while expanding its influence and impact within the employer network. For students, this means greater access to career development pathways. For the Group, fostering deeper industry connections and aligning with workforce development goals will ensure we continue to provide relevant, impactful education and training.”

Gill Cronin, Director of Operations of The 5% Club said, “We’re delighted to welcome The Bedford College Group into membership. The 5% Club provides a fantastic network of HR and L&D professionals, sharing and learning from each other. All our members share an ethos of creating a skilled workforce through ‘earn and learn’ development programmes, helping people develop meaningful career paths.”

Membership will also create pathways for students to access mentorship, networking events, and industry-specific resources through employer partnerships, enhancing employability.

This partnership also supports social mobility, with many 5% Club employers focusing on underrepresented groups, aligning with The Bedford College Group’s mission to support its communities in achieving its potential.

In joining The 5% Club, The Bedford College Group contributes to a larger movement focused on creating a skilled and diverse workforce, empowering students to access meaningful career opportunities and ensuring long-term success for both students and employers.

For more information, please visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/ and https://www.5percentclub.org.uk/