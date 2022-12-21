The 14 nurseries and schools in Northampton rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in 2022

These schools and nurseries were given the best possible rating by Ofsted following their latest full inspections
Here are 14 schools and nurseries in Northampton that have been graded ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted in their latest inspections.
Following a full inspection of a school, the education watchdog grades the setting as either ‘inadequate’, ‘requires improvement’, ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’.
They come to the final decision by looking at the quality of education, leadership and management, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, early years provision and sixth form provision.
Did your school make it to the list?
1. Harpole Preschool
School Lane, Harpole, Northampton, NN7 4DR. Harpole Pre-School celebrates being rated outstanding by Ofsted for the third time in a row. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds.
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
2. Kiddi Caru Day Nursery - Grange Park
Wilks Walk, Northampton, NN4 5DW.
Photo: Kiddi Caru Nurseries
3. Old Rectory Day Nursery - Little Billing
David and Susan Hartley, owners of Old Rectory Day Nursery in Church Lane, Little Billing, Northampton, NN3 9AF. The nursery has been graded ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted for the last 15 years. David and Susan will be retiring in 2023 after running the nursery for 38 years.
Photo: David Hartley
4. Parade Day Nursery
Parade Day Nursery - in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, NN1 4EY - celebrates its third consecutive outstanding Ofsted rating.
Photo: Parade Day Nursery