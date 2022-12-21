The 14 nurseries and schools in Northampton rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted in 2022

3. Old Rectory Day Nursery - Little Billing

David and Susan Hartley, owners of Old Rectory Day Nursery in Church Lane, Little Billing, Northampton, NN3 9AF. The nursery has been graded ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted for the last 15 years. David and Susan will be retiring in 2023 after running the nursery for 38 years.

Photo: David Hartley