The 12 best performing secondary schools in and around Northampton as revealed by The Telegraph's 2025 league table

By David Summers
Published 9th Sep 2025, 10:38 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 10:43 BST
Discover the best performing secondary schools in and around Northampton, according to the latest league table by The Telegraph.

With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new secondary school league table for 2025.

This ranking uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on 10 key indicators, including exam results, class sizes, and pupil progress. It allows parents to see how schools in and around Northampton compare against national standards, and to make confident, informed choices.

The schools listed achieved a rating of ‘Very Good’, ‘Good’ or ‘Fair.

Data is from the 2023-24 academic year.

Primary school rankings can be found here.

The Telegraph has revealed its rankings...

1. Best rated secondary schools in Northampton

The Telegraph has revealed its rankings... Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales
Northampton School for Girls was the joint best school in the area receiving a rating of 'Very Good', with an overall score of 37/40 in the Telegraph report and 40.1% of students of scoring five or higher across 5 key GCSE subjects.

2. Northampton School for Girls

Northampton School for Girls was the joint best school in the area receiving a rating of 'Very Good', with an overall score of 37/40 in the Telegraph report and 40.1% of students of scoring five or higher across 5 key GCSE subjects. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Northampton School for Boys was the joint best school in the area receiving a rating of 'Very Good', with an overall score of 37/40 in the Telegraph report and 44.5% of students of scoring five or higher across 5 key GCSE subjects.

3. Northampton School For Boys

Northampton School for Boys was the joint best school in the area receiving a rating of 'Very Good', with an overall score of 37/40 in the Telegraph report and 44.5% of students of scoring five or higher across 5 key GCSE subjects. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Wootton Park School received a rating of 'Very Good', with an overall score of 34/40 in the Telegraph report and 38.1% of students of scoring five or higher across 5 key GCSE subjects.

4. Wootton Park School

Wootton Park School received a rating of 'Very Good', with an overall score of 34/40 in the Telegraph report and 38.1% of students of scoring five or higher across 5 key GCSE subjects. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:The TelegraphNorthamptonOfstedData
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice