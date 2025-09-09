The 12 best performing secondary schools in and around Northampton as revealed by The Telegraph's 2025 league table

This ranking uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on 10 key indicators, including exam results, class sizes, and pupil progress. It allows parents to see how schools in and around Northampton compare against national standards, and to make confident, informed choices.
The schools listed achieved a rating of ‘Very Good’, ‘Good’ or ‘Fair.
Data is from the 2023-24 academic year.
1. Best rated secondary schools in Northampton
2. Northampton School for Girls
Northampton School for Girls was the joint best school in the area receiving a rating of 'Very Good', with an overall score of 37/40 in the Telegraph report and 40.1% of students of scoring five or higher across 5 key GCSE subjects. Photo: Google
3. Northampton School For Boys
Northampton School for Boys was the joint best school in the area receiving a rating of 'Very Good', with an overall score of 37/40 in the Telegraph report and 44.5% of students of scoring five or higher across 5 key GCSE subjects. Photo: Google
4. Wootton Park School
Wootton Park School received a rating of 'Very Good', with an overall score of 34/40 in the Telegraph report and 38.1% of students of scoring five or higher across 5 key GCSE subjects. Photo: Google