Discover the best performing secondary schools in and around Northampton according to the latest league table by The Telegraph.placeholder image
Discover the best performing secondary schools in and around Northampton according to the latest league table by The Telegraph.

The 40 best-ranked primary schools in and around Northampton as revealed by The Telegraph's 2025 league table

By David Summers
Published 8th Sep 2025, 12:35 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 14:32 BST
Discover the best performing secondary schools in and around Northampton according to the latest league table by The Telegraph.

With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new primary school league table for 2025.

This ranking uses a unique 40-point scoring system built on 10 key indicators, including exam results, class sizes, and pupil progress. It allows parents to see how schools in and around Northampton compare against national standards, and to make confident, informed choices.

The schools listed achieved a rating of ‘Very Good’ or ‘Good’.

Data is from the 2023-24 academic year.

Hartwell Primary School received a rating of 'Very Good' in the Telegraph report, with a score of 38/40 and an average KS2 score of 112.3. It was also ranked 36th overall in the country.

1. Hartwell Primary School

Hartwell Primary School received a rating of 'Very Good' in the Telegraph report, with a score of 38/40 and an average KS2 score of 112.3. It was also ranked 36th overall in the country. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Kislingbury Primary School received a rating of 'Very Good' in the Telegraph report, with a score of 37/40 and an average KS2 score of 107.7

2. Kislingbury Primary School

Kislingbury Primary School received a rating of 'Very Good' in the Telegraph report, with a score of 37/40 and an average KS2 score of 107.7 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Denton Primary School received a rating of 'Very Good' in the Telegraph report, with a score of 37/40 and an average KS2 score of 107.3

3. Denton Primary School

Denton Primary School received a rating of 'Very Good' in the Telegraph report, with a score of 37/40 and an average KS2 score of 107.3 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Flore Church of England Primary School received a rating of 'Very Good' in the Telegraph report, with a score of 36/40 and an average KS2 score of 110.3

4. Flore Church of England Primary School

Flore Church of England Primary School received a rating of 'Very Good' in the Telegraph report, with a score of 36/40 and an average KS2 score of 110.3 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:The TelegraphNorthamptonOfstedData
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice