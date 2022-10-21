Ofsted: Children ‘thrive’ at ‘inclusive’ Northampton nursery rated ‘outstanding’ for THIRD time

The manager of a Northampton nursery has shared her pride in her staff after receiving an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating for the third time in a row.

The Parade Day Nursery, situated in Wellingborough Road, has been rated ‘outstanding’ in all areas, following its latest inspection in August.

The setting has maintained this impressive rank since it was re-registered in 2010, meaning provision for children has remained outstanding for 12 consecutive years.

Nursery manager Amy Caple said: "We are so proud of our amazing nursery team at the Parade Day Nursery in our achievement.

“We have many staff members that have been with the nursery for all three of our outstanding grades and know the nursery and children extremely well.

“We all really support each other, and our families and I feel this is reflected in our report and what really provides the strength within the nursery."

The Ofsted report commends “highly skilled” nursery staff for introducing a wide range of vocabulary to children, adapting their curriculum fluidly to children’s interests and ensuring that every child is celebrated uniquely.

Inspectors describe how babies are “extremely settled and happy,” children form “strong attachments” with adults, they are encouraged to try new foods and grow their own food in the garden.

“Children thrive in this outstanding setting,” writes Ofsted inspector, Amy Clarkson.

She said: “All children make rapid progress in all areas of their learning and development. There are high levels of respect and value shown between everyone. Children's behaviour is exemplary. They are kind and considerate towards each other.”

Parade Day Nursery has been hailed as “extremely inclusive” by the education watchdog and parents told inspectors that staff are “very caring, honest and welcoming.” They note that the communication they receive is excellent so they feel completely involved in their child's learning journey.

According to the report, staff say they feel well supported by management and the team feels “like a family.”

The Parade Day Nursery opened in 1983 and re-registered in 2010. The nursery building is a converted house and is situated in a residential area opposite Abington Park.