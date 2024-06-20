Stimpson Avenue Academy shines a light on mental wellbeing
St Andrews Healthcare issues its Lightbulb award to schools that can demonstrate a strong programme around mental wellbeing, behaviour, personal development and staff training.
Stimpson Avenue Academy, part of East Midlands Academy Trust, was presented its Lightbulb award last week (June 10th) after demonstrating its “commitment from the leadership right through to the pupils to improve the wellbeing of each individual”.
The assessment process highlighted the school’s extensive and diverse range of enrichment activities, its child-friendly anti-bullying policy which was created with the support of pupils, and its strong pastoral support. Pupils also told the assessors they felt happy and safe at school and had a trusted adult they could talk to with any worries.
Mental Health Lead Adrian Lett said: “We pride ourselves on our strong focus on positive mental health here at Stimpson Avenue Academy, so I’m delighted that this has been recognised with our Lightbulb award.
“The children spoke eloquently about how they feel happy and supported at school, and the enthusiasm of our staff about promoting wellbeing in school was highlighted.
“This is a wonderful achievement for our school community and a testament to our whole ethos around positive mental health.”
