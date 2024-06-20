Stimpson Avenue Academy shines a light on mental wellbeing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stimpson Avenue Academy has been recognised for its commitment to mental health and wellbeing with a prestigious Lightbulb award.

St Andrews Healthcare issues its Lightbulb award to schools that can demonstrate a strong programme around mental wellbeing, behaviour, personal development and staff training.

Stimpson Avenue Academy, part of East Midlands Academy Trust, was presented its Lightbulb award last week (June 10th) after demonstrating its “commitment from the leadership right through to the pupils to improve the wellbeing of each individual”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assessment process highlighted the school’s extensive and diverse range of enrichment activities, its child-friendly anti-bullying policy which was created with the support of pupils, and its strong pastoral support. Pupils also told the assessors they felt happy and safe at school and had a trusted adult they could talk to with any worries.

Amadeea Manea and Mohammed Nasar receive the school’s Lightbulb award from St Andrews Healthcare.

Mental Health Lead Adrian Lett said: “We pride ourselves on our strong focus on positive mental health here at Stimpson Avenue Academy, so I’m delighted that this has been recognised with our Lightbulb award.

“The children spoke eloquently about how they feel happy and supported at school, and the enthusiasm of our staff about promoting wellbeing in school was highlighted.