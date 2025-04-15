Spring bursts to life at The Grosvenor with colourful Easter egg display by Spring Lane Primary School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Grosvenor shopping centre is thrilled to welcome the Easter season with a burst of colour and creativity, as three giant hand-painted Easter eggs go on display in the centre from today. The stunning designs were lovingly created by the talented pupils of Spring Lane Primary School, celebrating both the joy of Easter and the arrival of spring.

Located in the heart of the centre in the window of The Gatherings, the display will be available for visitors to enjoy throughout the Easter holidays.

“The giant eggs really brighten up the window in our community space and promote an Easter feel to the centre. I am really impressed with the colours and designs the school children came up with and hope as many people as possible appreciate it as they walk past”.

— Greg Norman Centre Manager at The Grosvenor

Children of Spring Lane Primary School

“Thanks to the Grosvenor so much for the opportunity to decorate eggs at Spring Lane Primary. The children have been so egg-sited with this project. All of the eggs have been a decorated in collaboration and there have been around 120 children involved, from each key stage and lunch and afterschool clubs.

There has been an amazing buzz of excitement around the art room since the eggs arrived and the children are super proud to be egg-hibiting their work in the Grosvenor Centre over Easter.”

— Ria Broome, Spring Lane Primary School

Visitors are encouraged to stop by, snap a photo with the eggs, and share their favourites on social media tagging The Grosvenor.

For more information about events at The Grosvenor, visit www.grosvenorshoppingnorthampton.co.uk/