School offer day 2024: Primary schools in West Northamptonshire rated good or outstanding by Ofsted

Four outstanding primary schools and more than two dozen are rated good
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 16th Apr 2024, 11:16 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 13:56 BST

As the nervous wait for primary school places is finally over, you might now be wanting to know what Ofsted rating your little one’s future school has.

Children starting school in September this year will have received a school place offer today (Tuesday April 16).

According to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), 94 percent of families were offered their first choice of primary school, which is a slight increase compared to last year.

Whether it was the families’ first choice, second or third, parents will now be keen to know what the school watchdog makes of the education setting.

Below are West Northamptonshire primary schools rated good or outstanding by Ofsted, as listed on the authority’s website.

Here are the top rated primary schools in West Northamptonshire...

1. All the primary schools rated good or outstanding in West Northamptonshire

Here are the top rated primary schools in West Northamptonshire... Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Rating: Outstanding.Latest report: January 16, 2023.

2. Briar Hill Primary School

Rating: Outstanding.Latest report: January 16, 2023. Photo: Briar Hill Primary School

Photo Sales
Rating: Outstanding. Latest report: December 12, 2023.

3. Yardley Hastings Primary School

Rating: Outstanding. Latest report: December 12, 2023. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Rating: Outstanding.Latest report: March 25, 2024.

4. Kings Heath Primary Academy

Rating: Outstanding.Latest report: March 25, 2024. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Primary SchoolsOfstedWest Northamptonshire