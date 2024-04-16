Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reception places have been allocated to children in Northampton and Daventry – and 94 percent of families have been offered their first choice school.

Primary school places were confirmed today (Tuesday April 16) ahead of children starting school in September this year.

According to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), 4,500 reception places have been allocated, with 94 percent of applicants being offered a place at their first preference school, up from 93 per cent last year. 94.4 percent of families were offered their first place in 2022. In 2021, for the whole of Northamptonshire, 94.3 percent of applicants were offered their first choice.

This year, 99.2 percent of families were offered a place at one of their preferred schools.

Additionally, the number of pupils obtaining their first preference for junior school (Year 3) places was 100 percent, up from 98 percent last year.

Councillor Fiona Baker, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for children, families, and education, said: “We are very pleased that so many families were able to secure a place at a preferred school for their child. The Council remains committed to ensuring that children have the best possible start to their education and this is reflected in the continued high number of school preferences met.”

For those who were not successful in gaining a place at their preferred school, parents have the right to appeal through the independent admission appeals process here.