Rothwell Infants welcomes Molly McDrew author

Pupils at Rothwell Schools Infants, part of the Pathfinder Schools family, were excited to welcome acclaimed children’s author Naomi Joslyn to visit on World Book Day.

Well-known to many for her much-loved Molly McDrew series, in which lead character Molly travels around the world – and beyond – on her magic blanket, Ms Joslyn led assembly, entertaining the children with tales from her career as a writer and her own thoughts on heroine Molly. She then treated Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 to stories from her own back catalogue – inspiring everyone to dress up and get into Molly’s explorer spirit.

