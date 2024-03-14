Rothwell Infants welcomes Molly McDrew author
Pupils at Rothwell Schools Infants, part of the Pathfinder Schools family, were excited to welcome acclaimed children’s author Naomi Joslyn to visit on World Book Day.
Well-known to many for her much-loved Molly McDrew series, in which lead character Molly travels around the world – and beyond – on her magic blanket, Ms Joslyn led assembly, entertaining the children with tales from her career as a writer and her own thoughts on heroine Molly. She then treated Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 to stories from her own back catalogue – inspiring everyone to dress up and get into Molly’s explorer spirit.
Maria Barker, Executive Headteacher, Rothwell Schools, said: “Reading is at the heart of a successful school experience and so instilling excitement in story time and storytelling is really important – particularly for our youngest pupils. Molly McDrew is a great favourite at Rothwell and it was a real treat to hear about her tall tales from the mouth of her creator. A huge thanks to Naomi Joslyn for making this World Book Day so magical for us all.”