Revealed: This is when a brand new secondary school is set to open on the edge of Northampton

A new target opening date for a brand new secondary school on the edge of Northampton has been revealed.

Northampton School is currently being built on land just off of Thorpeville in Moulton and once complete will be home to 1,200 pupils.

The school, for both boys and girls between the ages of 11 and 16, is being funded by the Government and run by Northampton School for Boys (NSB) Academy Trust, with no interference from the local authority, thus making it a 'free school'.

An artist's impression of what the school could look like

The site in Thorpeville was initially planned to open in September 2023, however that opening date has now been pushed back to April 2024.

A Department for Education (DfE) spokeswoman said the delay in completion has been primarily caused by 'delays in obtaining the necessary statutory approvals'.

The school will still open to pupils in September 2023 but at a temporary location instead until the Thorpeville site is finished.

The DfE says it has looked at a 'number of appropriate temporary sites and the preferred option is an area adjoining the Northampton School for Boys (NSB)' in Billing Road.

The fields on the left of this image is where the school is being built

The NSB Multi Academy Trust was asked if this transition during the school year might have an impact of parents and pupils.

An NSB Multi Academy Trust spokesman said: "We have been adamant in our dealings with the DfE that we will not compromise on the quality of opportunity for future students of Northampton School.

"A significant advantage of using the NSB site for the temporary accommodation is that students will be able to access the full range of NSB specialist facilities.

"Careful planning will be undertaken to ensure that there is no detriment to the quality of educational provision for NSB OR Northampton School students.

"We will continue to keep parents and pupils updated through the website. "

Applications to join Northampton School opened earlier this week and will close at midnight on Sunday, January 22.

NSB Multi Academy Trust has hosted two information evenings this week for the public regarding Northampton School.

The trust spokesman said: "The information evenings have been well attended and a substantial number of applications for the school have already been received.

"Parents need to make an application directly to the school rather than the local authority – the application form can be accessed by the following link.https://www.nsb.northants.sch.uk/page/?title=Application+Form+For+Northampton+School&pid=437

"Parents should note that an application for Northampton School can be made in addition to the standard application for up to three school preferences that parents have already made to the local authority (October 31 deadline).

"If parents hold a place at Northampton School as well as their local authority offer school on March 1 (National Secondary School Offer Day) then they will need to decide on which of the two school places that they wish to accept for their child."

