Race heats up for school council election

Election season is in full swing at Earls Barton Primary School. Children have been competing to persuade their peers that they would make an excellent candidate to represent their class at School Council meetings. Those wishing to be elected kicked off their campaign with a speech to their peers, explaining in their own words why they should be chosen. Candidates have also produced posters around school, listing key reasons as to why they should be voted for. Some have taken this even further by producing badges and enlisting campaign managers to help gather support.

The election will be held on Friday 6th October in the school hall with all classes taking their turn to vote from the available candidates. Votes will be cast by anonymous ballot before being tallied with results announced next week. The newly-formed School Council will then meet to discuss their upcoming priorities for the year.

Earls Barton Primary School had an inspection from OFSTED on 19th & 20th September and the feedback from the inspector was incredibly positive. We are currently awaiting the final published report.

Children will anonymously cast their ballot