Pupil becomes headteacher for the day at Stimpson Avenue Academy

Pupil becomes headteacher for the day

Stimpson Avenue Academy pupil Serah won the chance to step into the shoes of the headteacher for the day as part of the school’s 'Aspirations Week'.

Year 6 pupil Serah was chosen for the role after submitting a written application and taking part in a job interview. During her day in charge, she helped lead the #EMATter school’s Celebration Assembly, took part in a learning walk around the classrooms, kept an eye on behaviour during breaktimes, and supported the afternoon talent show.

Staff were impressed by Serah’s maturity and thoughtful answers during the interview, which made her a clear choice for the role.

Two other students, Amelia and Sara were also appointed as Deputy Headteachers for the Day. Both pupils joined Serah in supporting the school’s activities and helping to lead their peers.

Head of School. Luci Clapton, said: “We are incredibly proud of Serah, Amelia, and Sara for the outstanding way they embraced their leadership roles for the day. They stepped into their positions with confidence and maturity, truly embodying the qualities we hope to inspire in all our pupils. Their contributions throughout the day, from assisting at the Celebration Assembly to supporting the talent show, demonstrated their natural leadership abilities. We are thrilled with how well they all performed and the impact they had on the school community.”