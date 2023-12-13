Polebrook CE Primary Pupils Praised "a credit to this Inclusive & Welcoming school" in Ofsted Report

Pupils, Parents and staff are celebrating the outcomes of two inspections held at Polebrook CE Primary school this year with their Ofsted rating continuing to be "good" and their SIAMS Church Inspection rating "Excellent" with the school being described as a ‘strong community where all feel included in a family which learns and lives well together’.

Throughout the OFSTED report from the end of September, the pupils at Polebrook CE Primary, which range from EYFS to Year 6, are consistently praised. The report states, "pupils enjoyschool. They feel happy and safe," and "pupils attend and behave well…they display positive attitudes towards learning and respond promptly to instructions from staff." “Pupils respond well to the high expectations staff have of them. Classrooms are busy and purposeful. Pupils are encouraged to think independently.”

The report goes on to say there is "an exceptionally strong culture of reading across the school" and “strong leadership lies at the heart of the school’s ambitious, broad and inclusive curriculum for all pupils". The SIAMS report adds, "The curriculum is carefully crafted so all pupils can access subjects creatively”.

Both the OFSTED and SIAMS Church Inspection report promote the school’s inclusive vision and school values which are the heart of all school life at Polebrook. With Ofsted saying: "Pupils know they are well cared for in this inclusive and welcoming school. Relationships are warm and trusting." and the SIAMS report adds, "When pupils leave Polebrook, they move onto their next setting with confidence. The influence of the values remains with them, prompting them to make positive life decisions”, and “Pupils have a strong understanding of equality and treating everyone with respect.”

A range of Polebrook CE Primary pupils with Head teacher Lou Coulthard

Early Years provision also was praised in the OFSTED report with inspectors stating, “A highquality curriculum in the early years means that children are well prepared for Year 1. The learning environment in Reception is stimulating and well organised”.

Polebrook School works closely with all its families including those with SEND. Ofsted recognises that, “All staff have the information they need to help these pupils. The school workswell with parents and external services to help ensure that these pupils get the support they need.”