Plans have been unveiled to convert a two-storey office building in Northampton into an independent school for 200 pupils.

Proposals have been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council to convert the Technology House building in Hunsbury Hill Avenue into a school for both primary and secondary school students.

The applicant, Sceptre Education, currently operates Billing Road East Primary School, which caters for up to 30 pupils and has been running for more than a decade.

An artist's impression of what the school could look like

However, Sceptre Education says it wants to close down Billing Road East Primary School and move to Technology House because the former is "restricted in terms of size and does not allow for growth".

Planning papers say: "The proposed use would see the current Billing Road East School close and pupils moved to the application site which would allow for future expansion and education for a range of years (year three to year 13) not just the primary years for which the current school caters for.

"The proposed development would see the potential for an independent school for up to 200 pupils with parking and open space within the site used as part of the school operation for staff and drop off alike.

"The school will provide for a catchment of one hour by minibus, which is an acceptable distance by Ofsted and means that the operator in effect has its own ‘private public transport’ fleet and as such does not operate like a normal school at opening and closing time."

An artist's impression of what the school could look like

Sceptre Education is part of the One School Global organisation, which was established by members of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church for students and families of the church community, according to plans.

Planning papers say: "Whilst the school is for the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church community, there are no religious studies or daily acts of worship. This is a campus for delivery of education within the national curriculum framework only.

"It is also the case that the brethren do a lot of charity work and contribute to the local community. As part of this, students are taught early the benefit of being involved in charitable activity to support the community.

"All employed staff are recruited from the local community and are not members of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church."

Technology House in Hunsbury Hill Avenue could be converted into a school for 200 students

The site comprises an area of some 1.54 hectares with circa 2,046 square metres of two storey office space as well as extensive parking areas to the side and rear.

Sceptre Education said there is an "over-supply" of car parking around the site and as such, while the main car park area to the north of the site will be kept and used also for the minibus drop off, the hardstanding car parks in the centre and west of the site will be used for play areas.

The applicant said the proposed development will not have any "adverse impact" on the surrounding highway network nor on highway safety.

However, the majority of the objections from residents so far have raised concerns with the potential extra traffic in the area, with one objector saying that adding to it could be "disastrous".

One School Global has schools around the world including in Argentina, New Zealand, Caribbean, Australia, USA and across Europe.