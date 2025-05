The School gathers together

This morning the whole of Pitsford School gathered in the Junior School Quad to pay their respects for Remembrance Day with an immaculately observed silence.

Year 10 student William played the Last Post and Reveille, and the Heads of School Nicola, Ianto and Alfie delivered powerful readings.

Our student leaders in the Junior and Senior Schools lay crosses and a poppy wreath as the school gathered in the morning still to mark the solemnity of the day.