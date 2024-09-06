Open evening will give first look at new sixth form centre NIA6

Prospective sixth form students and their families are invited to an open evening to see Northampton International Academy’s new sixth form centre NIA6.

Applications for sixth form are still open and those students who enrol and attend NIA6 will receive their own free laptop and study resources to help make sure they are fully ready to start their new course and work towards achieving their aspirations.

The newly-refurbished sixth form centre is based at Elgin House (Billing Road, Northampton) and features a reception area, classrooms, cafeteria, communal area and outside space. It is opening to students from Monday 9th September and will provide learners with an inspiring learning environment to continue their studies.

This year the sixth form offer at NIA6 has been extended to allow even more learners to access its courses and enable more students the opportunity to experience Sixth Form and the wider progression pathways Level 3 courses may offer them.

There's still time to apply to join NIA6

As well as offering facilitating A-Level courses and Level 3 BTECs, NIA6 is also offering Level 3 Applied Science BTEC Diploma, which is worth two A-Levels and and Level 2 BTEC Travel and Tourism, which is worth three GCSEs. These may be combined with other Level 3 courses including Health and Social Care and Sport.

Alongside this, learners will also have the opportunity to resit their GCSE English or Maths if they missed out on attaining Grade 4 in these subjects. Plus the school is continuing to offer facilitating A-Level subjects and facilitating A-Level subjects and Level 3 BTECs

The open evening takes place this Thursday 12th September at 5pm. Anyone who would like to come along can register their interest via nia.emat.uk/nia6.

Learners interesting in applying to join NIA6 can complete an online application form at nia.emat.uk/nia6 and a member of the sixth form term will be in touch. Or they can drop in during the week to speak to a member of the team about joining the sixth form.

