A charity-run Northampton learning provider has received a glowing Ofsted report after inspectors praised its ability to meet a “wide range of students’ needs.”

CANTO Learning Limited, based at Willis House in Tonmead Road, offers courses to young people and adults with special educational needs and/or disabilities aged from 16 to 25 years old.

After being visited by Ofsted in May, the inspection team rated the independent learning provider as ‘good’ in all areas.

The report said: “Students enjoy their time at CANTO. They value the support of enthusiastic and friendly staff who help them to become more confident. Over time, students who initially find it difficult to speak to anybody in class join in with group activities, critique their peers’ work and speak to unfamiliar people.”

Students use their new knowledge, skills and behaviours to benefit their wider lives - for example, learning to cook and budget independently. They also play a wide range of sports or go on mindfulness walks, which helps them to understand how to stay fit and healthy.

The inspection team found that “skilful” teachers help students to learn how to manage their behaviours well and work closely with support assistants to meet students’ individual needs then make adjustments to support students to access their courses.

Ofsted commented that teachers mostly plan subject curriculums well, explain topics clearly and design lesson activities well.

CANTO leaders pride themselves on their capacity to meet a wide range of students’ needs, Ofsted found. They meet weekly to review students’ progress and discuss any barriers to their studies and then take “swift action” to address any issues.

Looking ahead, students and parents receive “good” guidance and transition support for next steps. Most students pass their qualifications and progress to positive destinations, such as courses at colleges or social care support. Achievement was high in photography and cookery but “too low” in functional skills, inspectors said.